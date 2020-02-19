Raf Simons Celebrates The 1460 Boot With Dr Martens

Global  

Clash Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Raf Simons, the king of collaborations, has made a triumphant return to the house of Dr Martens. Inspired by “rebellious youth cultures and traditional menswear”, according to Peter De Potter in Raf Simons Redux, his on-going relationship with Dr Martens (this collaboration is his third), is a perfect fit. Since his departure from Calvin Klein, a move that shocked the fashion world, Simon has gifted us with collaborations rich in 1970s counterculture at Eastpak, Fred Perry, Adidas and Templa. Simons’ most recent visit to the iconic boot brand brings silver rings and high-octane punk back to Dr Martens for the 60^th anniversary of the 1460 boot.

Inspired by the popular customisation fashion of the 1970s punk scene, the smooth leather upper of the boots have been pierced with rings and stamped with a white, duo-branded logo.

In celebration of the boot’s milestone birthday, Dr Marten have partnered with 12 world-renowned designers to reimagine the epochal Original boot. The collaborative, one-off reworks will be dropping once a month, every month through 2020.

