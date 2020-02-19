Fan gets too close for comfort with Suniel

Global  

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was caught in an awkward moment with a fan at a recent event. Seems like one admirer of the actor got too close to the actor, making it an uncomfortable moment for him when the fan tried to touch him. At another minute the actor was confronted by another fan, eager to take a selfie.
