"Lost Transmissions" - cast: Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Alexandra Daddario, Tao Okamoto, Rosanna Arquette, Bria Vinaite, Jamie Harris, Rebecca Hazelwood, Daisy Bishop, Danny Ramirez, Grant Harvey, Jacob Loeb, Nana Ghana, Robert Schwartzman Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Release date :* March 13, 2020

*Synopsis :* Based on a true story, "Lost Transmission" follows Theo Ross (Simon Pegg), a respected Los Angeles music producer and his ...

