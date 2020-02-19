"Enemy Lines" - cast: Ed Westwick, John Hannah, Tom Wisdom, Corey Johnson, Pawel Delag, Vladimir Epifantsev, Kirill Pletnev Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

*Release date :* April 24, 2020

*Synopsis :* Inspired by true events, the film follows a 1943 British commando squad that is teamed with an American officer on ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this