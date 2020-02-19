"Dreamkatcher" - cast: Lin Shaye, Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jules Willcox, Joseph Bishara
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () *Release date :* April 28, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Dreamkatcher" follows a Manhattan therapist (Radha Mitchell) who travels upstate with her boyfriend (Henry Thomas) and his orphaned son who ...
Dreamkatcher Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this terrifying horror-thriller, Gail (Radha Mitchell, Silent Hill) is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, at a remote country home. After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead...