"Dreamkatcher" - cast: Lin Shaye, Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jules Willcox, Joseph Bishara

"Dreamkatcher" - cast: Lin Shaye, Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jules Willcox, Joseph Bishara

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* April 28, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Dreamkatcher" follows a Manhattan therapist (Radha Mitchell) who travels upstate with her boyfriend (Henry Thomas) and his orphaned son who ...
News video: Dreamkatcher Movie - Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Lin Shaye

Dreamkatcher Movie - Radha Mitchell, Henry Thomas, Lin Shaye 01:58

 Dreamkatcher Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this terrifying horror-thriller, Gail (Radha Mitchell, Silent Hill) is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, at a remote country home. After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead...

