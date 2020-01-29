Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rap star Trippie Redd and Russ are helping people get through Hump Day. The hip-hop pair have come through this week with their new “The Way” anthem. Watch the visualizer and comment below!



The post Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song appeared first on . Rap star Trippie Redd and Russ are helping people get through Hump Day. The hip-hop pair have come through this week with their new “The Way” anthem. Watch the visualizer and comment below!The post Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song appeared first on . 👓 View full article

