Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song

Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song

SOHH Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY SongRap star Trippie Redd and Russ are helping people get through Hump Day. The hip-hop pair have come through this week with their new “The Way” anthem. Watch the visualizer and comment below!

The post Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering [Video]Shazam teases new My Chemical Romance song An Offering

A new My Chemical Romance song could be on the way as Shazam now recognises an orchestral backing track from their UK gig announcement video.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Trippie Redd Uses Thirst Trap Tactic To Promote New Young Thug YELL OH Banger

Watch: Trippie Redd Uses Thirst Trap Tactic To Promote New Young Thug YELL OH BangerAtlanta rapper Trippie Redd is all about marketing tactics. The hip-hop star went online this week with a thirst trap tactic to plug his new “Yell Oh”...
SOHH


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Watch: Trippie Redd + Russ Slow Down The Vibes W/ New THE WAY Song #Russ #TrippieRedd https://t.co/js8X5m8SOM https://t.co/onvzlqS5rm 19 minutes ago

LilyMercer

Lamborghini Mercer Trippie Redd ft Russ – The Way [@trippieredd @russdiemon]. https://t.co/zdIw3kkJXy https://t.co/bXZtq7eOqN 57 minutes ago

the_hiphopblock

The Hip-Hop Block Watch the music video for Trippie Redd new single- The Way feat. Russ https://t.co/auEZ0uAZvX https://t.co/EtsJsknlZG 3 hours ago

Tonymarq14

Anthony Taylor Of course this song would come out tonight. Makes sense, listen. Trippie Redd - The Way (Lyrics) Feat. Russ… https://t.co/wWtuUtG4xE 4 hours ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official ༼ꉺ.̫ꉺ༽ノ✰♬♪✨ ╟╢ᎯƤƤᎽ Wedday ɱUꑄյ͛ʗ⋆.3 Trippie Redd – The Way (Visualizer) ft. Russ https://t.co/9z7TGfyfl2 4 hours ago

izzivicious

Izzi Vicious Trippie Redd – The Way (Visualizer) ft. Russ https://t.co/7StsEEB5nw via @YouTube 6 hours ago

IMPRINT_ent

YOUR CULTURE HUB TRIPPIE REDD RELEASES “THE WAY (FEAT. RUSS)” – A LOVE LETTER TO YOU 4 DELUXE ALBUM OUT FRIDAY… https://t.co/AXqdFIQOIR 7 hours ago

RoyTaboada23

Roy Trippie Redd - The Way (Lyrics) Feat. Russ https://t.co/NNAHuovGnN via @YouTube. @russdiemon @trippieredd suc… https://t.co/qxQLzUQe3s 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.