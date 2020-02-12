Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Charged In Massive NYC Gang Roundup + Faces Serious Prison Time

Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Charged In Massive NYC Gang Roundup + Faces Serious Prison Time

SOHH Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Charged In Massive NYC Gang Roundup + Faces Serious Prison TimeNew York rapper Cardi B‘s best friend Star Brim has some serious legal trouble on her head. New reports claim the hip-hop star’s day one is charged with her connection to criminal activity. Big Facts: According to reports, Brim is one of nearly twenty peopled charged in a major case. The best friend of Bronx […]

The post Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Charged In Massive NYC Gang Roundup + Faces Serious Prison Time appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute

Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute 00:41

 Michael B. Jordan has eulogised his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A gay man's tribute to straight friend on TikTok has touched people’s hearts [Video]A gay man's tribute to straight friend on TikTok has touched people’s hearts

A gay man's tribute to his straight friend on TikTok has touched people’s hearts. Adrian Alvarez, who is gay, recently posted a moving video to TikTok. that documents his friendship with Hector, whom..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cardi B's Pregnant Best Friend Star Brim Faces Arrest for Slashing and Racketeering Charges

The heavily pregnant friend of the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has been allowed to delay her arrest until she gives birth as she has been charged for her alleged...
AceShowbiz

Rah Ali Claps Back at 'Mentally Incapacitated' Cardi B for Defending Star Brim

The 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star lashes out against the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker for picking a side in Rah's feud with Star, whom she claims to have come...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

SSDFpodcast

IG: SameSpitDifferentFace CARDI B'S Best Friend STAR BRIM Indicted On Violent GANG RACKETEERING | Hip Hop https://t.co/q1iEuXHODI 5 minutes ago

Word2myKnicks

🐺WoΛfOfNewYork🇺🇸 RT @NYC_NC: NYC News Cardi B’s Heavily Pregnant Best Friend Star Brim Charged in Sweeping NYC Bloods Roundup https://t.co/hXl76OTArh https:… 9 minutes ago

NYCEXIT

#NYCEXIT RT @_live_k: Cardi B’s Heavily Pregnant Best Friend Star Brim Charged in Sweeping NYC Bloods Gang Roundup - I can't make this up. Cardi B… 24 minutes ago

therealeric916

ERIC WRIGHT™🎶🎥🎧💻 (2-19-20) Cardi B Best Friend Star Brim Facing 50 Years IN PRISON https://t.co/V9UwRqbxQQ via @YouTube 25 minutes ago

grownmanshow1

Grownmanshow RT @grownmanshow1: Listen to "Cardi B’s Heavily Pregnant Best Friend Star Brim Charged in Sweeping NYC Bloods Gang Roundup" by The Grown Ma… 38 minutes ago

grownmanshow1

Grownmanshow Listen to "Cardi B’s Heavily Pregnant Best Friend Star Brim Charged in Sweeping NYC Bloods Gang Roundup" by The Gro… https://t.co/YRk43l1Tj6 38 minutes ago

DJ_illAdvised

Danny Real Estate RT @jessynbcny: Cardi B's best friend was charged today as top-ranking 'Godmother' in NYC Bloods roundup, but she won't be arrested until s… 43 minutes ago

Takeovapromo407

Brian Takeova New video by HASSAN CAMPBELL: Cardi B Best Friend Star Brim Facing 50 Years https://t.co/zKBAnnpl47 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.