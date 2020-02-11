Global  

SEE IT: Justin Bieber Dishes Which ‘Friends’ Character He Would Be On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

CBS 2 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Superstar Justin Bieber hops into the passenger seat for "Carpool Karaoke" with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden.
 Superstar Justin Bieber hops into the passenger seat for "Carpool Karaoke" with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden.

Justin Bieber makes donation to battle coronavirus

The singer took to Instagram to share his plans to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Formation in the wake of the virus.

Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party'

Justin Bieber apparently had very little input into his wedding party last year, leaving his wife Hailey to organise the big event.

Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden sing 'Smelly Cat' and arm wrestle for Carpool Karaoke

Wife Guy Justin Bieber and his doomed mustache (RIP) joined Late Late Show host James Corden to "drive" around, belt out some tunes, test out some choreography,...
Mashable

Justin Bieber Arm Wrestles James Corden During 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance

Justin Bieber challenges James Corden to an arm wrestling contest during his appearance on Carpool Karaoke, which aired tonight (February 18). During his...
Just Jared Jr

