Twitter Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On Report that Bill Barr ‘Considering’ Resignation Over Trump’s Tweets

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Twitter Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On Report that Bill Barr ‘Considering’ Resignation Over Trump’s TweetsThere are a lot of political media followers who announced their skepticism of a new report saying Attorney General *Bill Barr* might quit his job.
Credit: Wochit News
News video: US Attorney General Considered Resi

US Attorney General Considered Resi 00:32

 A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump. He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets about it. Barr recently said in an interview that Trump’s tweets on the Justice Department’s work...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source [Video]Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning. Barr is said to have been considering the option due to President Trump’s tweets about the Justice Department. Barr has told people close to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | US attorney general Barr 'considers resignation' over Trump tweets

US attorney general William Barr is reportedly getting frustrated about the US president's social media attacks on Justice Department cases.
News24

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’

Almost No One Is Buying Bill Barr’s Complaint About Trump’s Tweets: ‘Absolutely Nonsense Theatrics’Attorney General Bill Barr appeared to directly rebuke President Donald Trump on Thursday over the latter’s numerous, incendiary tweets aimed at the Justice...
Mediaite

