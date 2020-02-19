Greg James Missed His Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's a post BRITs hangover...



"Anyone seen Greg James today?"



That certainly seems the most apt question to be asking at Radio 1, with the Breakfast Show host failing to turn up for his slot.



Wife Bella Mackie raised the alarm on Twitter:







Husband didn’t come home last night.



— Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) February 19, 2020



But wait: wasn't it the BRITs last night...?











— FOALS (@foals) February 18, 2020



Greg's post BRITs hangover certainly got off to the worst possible start, with a replacement being drafted in at the last minute:







...

Maybe an impromptu #PostBritsBreakfastShow https://t.co/jLwEYzPaDF



— Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) February 19, 2020







Greg James may have gotten a bit too merry at the #Brits2020 last night pic.twitter.com/tOCnmN7MkT



— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 19, 2020



So: anyone seen Greg James this morning...?



Do let Radio 1 know!



