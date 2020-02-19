Greg James Missed His Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Greg's post BRITs hangover certainly got off to the worst possible start, with a replacement being drafted in at the last minute:
...
Maybe an impromptu #PostBritsBreakfastShow https://t.co/jLwEYzPaDF
— Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) February 19, 2020
Greg James may have gotten a bit too merry at the #Brits2020 last night pic.twitter.com/tOCnmN7MkT
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 19, 2020
So: anyone seen Greg James this morning...?
Do let Radio 1 know!
