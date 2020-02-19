Global  

Washington Post-ABC News Poll Shows Bernie Sanders Soaring to Double Digit National Lead Among Dems

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Washington Post-ABC News Poll Shows Bernie Sanders Soaring to Double Digit National Lead Among DemsA new poll indicates that Senator *Bernie Sanders* has solidified his national lead over his Democratic competitors for the 2020 presidential nomination.
News video: Poll: Sanders takes lead in California primary

Poll: Sanders takes lead in California primary 02:24

 Your Voice, Your Vote: A recent 10News/U-T poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic field among respondents.

Bernie Sanders opens new Michigan campaign offices [Video]Bernie Sanders opens new Michigan campaign offices

Bernie Sanders opens new Michigan campaign offices

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Sanders Condemns Attacks Toward Nevada's Culinary Union [Video]Sanders Condemns Attacks Toward Nevada's Culinary Union

Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned any of his supporters making “vicious personal attacks” against others. According to Politico, Nevada’s Culinary Union offered criticism over his Medicare for All..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Sanders takes double-digit lead in new national poll, as Biden crumbles and Bloomberg rises

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has seen his poll numbers surge, largely thanks to his huge advertising budget, but Bernie Sanders leads in a new...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders has double-digit lead over 2020 Democratic candidates in new national poll

According to the Washington Post-ABC poll, 32% of Democratic voters said they would vote for Sanders, a nine-point gain from January's poll.
USATODAY.com


agent1220

Agent1220 Momentum is real and seems to still be a political law. This may be over by Super Tuesday. Washington Post-ABC Ne… https://t.co/fYMNd20clU 6 minutes ago

Phil_Sanchez

Phil Sanchez Poll Shows Bernie Sanders With Double Digit Lead Among Dems https://t.co/4mbNGLKXTp 9 minutes ago

houseofbrat

House of Brat RT @TownHallIndex: New poll from ABC News/Washington Post (A+) National, Feb 14-17, 2020, 466 A Sanders - 32% Biden - 17% Bloomberg -… 10 minutes ago

EmGusk

Emily Guskin @CFCHudsonValley @Fahrenthold We have that information in the full topline results from the poll https://t.co/PlWTGMpda4 12 minutes ago

monkeybone64

Clark AKA: MonkeyBone News(MBN) RT @Phillip2020Vote: @realDonaldTrump Donald Trump is LYING. He is the first in our history to never receive a 50% approval rating while in… 13 minutes ago

ProfDauber

Prof Dauber Washington Post-ABC News Poll Shows Bernie Sanders Soaring to Double Digit National Lead Among Dems https://t.co/tnk3mugUuP 13 minutes ago

worldpeace435

HumanityFirst🧢 RT @lovewithisrael1: @Politics_Polls @ABC @washingtonpost Will never forget the ABC news Washington post poll from 2 weeks before the elect… 20 minutes ago

DominicGwinn

Dominic Gwinn Here's the big takeaway from that WaPo-ABC News poll this morning. https://t.co/MfKCtjCo5q https://t.co/XP53d47PnB 25 minutes ago

