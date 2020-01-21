Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Reports: Pop Smoke Killed During Home Robbery

Reports: Pop Smoke Killed During Home Robbery

Clash Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Breaking news...

Brooklyn rapper *Pop Smoke* has been shot and killed during a home robbery, it has been reported.

*Social media speculation* spread the news during the early hours of today - February 19th - with TMZ now reporting the news.

According to the outlet, two masked intruders entered Pop Smoke's home in the Hollywood Hills, presumably to facilitate a robbery.

The two men fired multiple shots, before being seen to flee on foot.

Pop Smoke was critically injured during the incident - taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, he was pronounced dead by emergency services.

Pop Smoke released a new mixtape a matter of days ago - he was just 20 years old.

More on this as it happens.



#BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery https://t.co/4heONMx7TH

— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

San Mateo Home Invasion Robbery Suspects Involved In Deadly Freeway Crash [Video]San Mateo Home Invasion Robbery Suspects Involved In Deadly Freeway Crash

Anne Makovec reports on San Mateo police investigating home-invasion robbery and subsequent freeway crash (1-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:56Published

Woman Accused In Nursing Home Robbery Held On $20K Bail [Video]Woman Accused In Nursing Home Robbery Held On $20K Bail

Elanna Williams hid behind a door in a Worcester courtroom Tuesday, but she couldn’t hide from the charges. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pop Smoke Dead - Rapper Killed in Apparent Home Invasion at Age 20

Rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been shot and killed in a home invasion robbery. The 20-year-old entertainer was at his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning...
Just Jared

Rapper Pop Smoke Dead, Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery

Nicki Minaj just posted a cryptic message ... "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest in Peace, Pop." By using the term...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.