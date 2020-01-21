Reports: Pop Smoke Killed During Home Robbery

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Breaking news...



Brooklyn rapper *Pop Smoke* has been shot and killed during a home robbery, it has been reported.



*Social media speculation* spread the news during the early hours of today - February 19th - with TMZ now reporting the news.



According to the outlet, two masked intruders entered Pop Smoke's home in the Hollywood Hills, presumably to facilitate a robbery.



The two men fired multiple shots, before being seen to flee on foot.



Pop Smoke was critically injured during the incident - taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, he was pronounced dead by emergency services.



Pop Smoke released a new mixtape a matter of days ago - he was just 20 years old.



More on this as it happens.







#BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery https://t.co/4heONMx7TH



— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2020



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

