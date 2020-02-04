Global  

Disney's Mulan Gets PG-13 Rating for This Reason

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has revealed that Mulan, Disney’s upcoming live action film, will have a PG-13 rating. This marks a first for Disney’s live action films as none have ever received above a PG rating. The reasoning for the PG-13 rating is “sequences of violence,” THR reports. The last Disney movie [...]
News video: 'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News

'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News 01:41

 Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan' has received a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of violence."

