Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday

E! Online Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today. That's right, today marks the Stranger Things star's 16h birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has...
News video: Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny

Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny 01:17

 Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...

Millie Bobby Brown Is Only 16 [Video]Millie Bobby Brown Is Only 16

She acts much older.

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! [Video]Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown!

Happy Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown! Millie Bobby Brown turns 16 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She perfected her American accent by watching Disney Channel. 2...

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Reflects on Cruel Media Treatment, Insults & Sexualization on Her Birthday

Millie Bobby Brown is getting serious on her birthday. The Stranger Things star, who just turned 16 on Wednesday (February 19), opened up in a post on her...
Just Jared

Noah Schnapp Shares Super Sweet Birthday Note For BFF Millie Bobby Brown With Throwback Photos!

Noah Schnapp is celebrating his BFF Millie Bobby Brown‘s birthday! The Stranger Things actress turns the big Sweet Sixteen TODAY (February 19). To celebrate...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! Online

KissesA94

Angel RT @enews: Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday https://t.co/E30fEkjCzh 19 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Millie Bobby Brown reflects on difficult ‘few years’ on 16th birthday: ‘Unnecessary insults’ have ‘resulted in pain… https://t.co/jckvyGQHQ7 31 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Millie Bobby Brown Turns 16, Reflects on 'Sexualization' and 'Unnecessary Insults' She's Endured… https://t.co/IxrwxPHsou 46 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Millie Bobby Brown reflects on growing up in spotlight: 'The last few years haven't been easy' - USA TODAY… https://t.co/OP1vLvqj3f 49 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Millie Bobby Brown reflects on growing up in spotlight: 'The last few years haven't been easy' – USA TODAY https://t.co/uz0iHILkzi 54 minutes ago

brew0218

Dana Brew RT @JustJared: #StrangerThings star Millie Bobby Brown, who just turned 16, reflects on the cruel media treatment, sexualization and insult… 1 hour ago

donteego

Anthony Williams Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny in Moving Birthday Post https://t.co/jCJD4GEf5F via @enews 2 hours ago

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Reflects on Cruel Media Treatment, Insults & Sexualization on Her Birthday https://t.co/kbLzZNEf1h 2 hours ago

