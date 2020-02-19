Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday

41 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny 01:17 Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...