Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Media Scrutiny, "Sexualization and Unnecessary Insults" on 16th Birthday
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Sweet 16! Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday today. That's right, today marks the Stranger Things star's 16h birthday. In honor of the special day, Millie has...
Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...
Noah Schnapp is celebrating his BFF Millie Bobby Brown‘s birthday! The Stranger Things actress turns the big Sweet Sixteen TODAY (February 19). To celebrate... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! Online
