Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Whoopi Goldberg Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats: ‘Bothered the Hell Out of Me’

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats: ‘Bothered the Hell Out of Me’

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Congresswoman *Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez* appeared on The View today to talk about her support of *Bernie Sanders*. At one point, *Whoopi Goldberg* questioned her about something that's bothered her for a while.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Whoopi Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats [Video]Whoopi Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats

Whoopi Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:38Published


Tweets about this

chabot4me

Jacques L. Chabot Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the***out of me' https://t.co/ZdM0eDCmpC #FoxNews 1 minute ago

STAND_For_FLAG_

Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 RT @STAND_For_FLAG_: 1)Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the***out of me' https://t.co/y0UFdZ… 3 minutes ago

STAND_For_FLAG_

Betsy Ross 🇺🇸 1)Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the***out of me'… https://t.co/Jvp57JWgFc 4 minutes ago

billyranderson1

Billy Anderson RT @eavesdropann: IT’S A DOG EAT DOG WORLD WITH THE DEM’S Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the… 5 minutes ago

DiverRpvaller

Diver Tamarra RT @TheYoungTurks: Coming up on #tytlive: Whoopi Goldberg Confronts AOC Over Comments About Older Democrats: ‘Bothered the Hell Out of Me’… 6 minutes ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the***out of me' https://t.co/G8lwVY2E3g 7 minutes ago

katwoman0852

Kat Kan Do RT @4_RedWhiteBlue: Will Whoopi take Bloomberg to the woodshed too? 🛡🏹Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'B… 8 minutes ago

garrido_sr

Charles H. Garrido Sr Whoopi Goldberg confronts AOC over comments about older Democrats: 'Bothered the***out of me' It' OK! sooner AO… https://t.co/ME1gDsQPxk 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.