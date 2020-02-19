Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'eager' to use 'Sussex Royal' brand, but the queen 'had other plans': source

Marie Henley Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Gave Some Big Updates About Their Royal Exit https://t.co/amPdTv2oKV Prince Har… https://t.co/79cxoaxYUX 25 seconds ago

m.amponsah💜 sussex 🇬🇭🇬🇭 RT @shynews1: Starting April 1, Harry and Meghan will no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace and will instead be represented by thei… 30 seconds ago

HOLA! USA Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in talks over calling themselves royal https://t.co/6dlqal7d4m 32 seconds ago

Bold Dress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Gave Some Big Updates About Their Royal Exit https://t.co/FcYlqYiA5S #Fashion #Beauty 35 seconds ago

wendyann123 Violet Elizabeth commented on MailOnline: Is it any wonder the royals are just a laughing stock now? He has those r… https://t.co/wi9DETzVC0 46 seconds ago

lilyann RT @HuffPost: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news, according to multiple outlets. https://t.co/QuCROpfUJy 1 minute ago