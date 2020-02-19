Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'eager' to use 'Sussex Royal' brand, but the queen 'had other plans': source

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will need to drop their “Sussex Royal” label if they want to be truly financially independent.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Still Discussing Sussex Royal Brand With the Queen

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have decided to take a step back from royal life but they still want to be able to use the royal title. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word &quot;royal&quot; in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a..

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada...

Another change may be on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they step back as senior members of the royal family.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'banned from using Sussex Royal brand'The couple have spent thousands of pounds trademarking the name
