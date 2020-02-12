Watch: Lil Duval Imagines How Bernie Sanders Will Celebrate If He Beats Donald Trump + It’s 100 Percent NSFW
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Comedian Lil Duval is a savage with the jokes just hours before tonight’s Nevada Democratic debate. The hip-hop funnyman has lit up social media with a NSFW clip imagining potential future head of state Bernie Sanders winning the presidential election in November. Watch and comment below!
