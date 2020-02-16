Global  

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho Reveals What Martin Scorsese Told Him After Oscar Win!

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is still on a high from his big win! While attending a press conference for the film on Wednesday (February 19) in Seoul, South Korea, the Korean director said the film’s “biggest pleasure and the most significant meaning” to him is that it succeeded even though the audiences might feel [...]
 Bong Joon-ho, who had paid homage to Martin Scorsese in a speech at the Oscars, said the Hollywood veteran offered congratulations and said he looked forward to his next film in a letter. Ryan Brooks reports.

