E. Jean Carroll Says She Was Fired By Elle After Accusing Trump of Rape

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
E. Jean Carroll Says She Was Fired By Elle After Accusing Trump of RapeE. Jean Carroll, a veteran Elle columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, said Tuesday that she was fired from the magazine after 26 years. Carroll held Trump responsible for Elle’s decision, writing in a tweet, “I don’t blame Elle. It was the great honor of my […]
Trump rape accuser E Jean Carrol says ELLE magazine fired her after speaking out

'Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, and dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me,' says Ms Carroll
Independent

E. Jean Carroll Says Elle Magazine Fired Her After Trump Rape Accusation

The longtime columnist blamed her departure from the magazine on Mr. Trump, who she said in a defamation lawsuit had damaged her reputation by calling her a...
NYTimes.com

