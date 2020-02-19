Global  

The 1975 Share Subdued New Single 'The Birthday Party'

*The 1975* have shared their new single 'The Birthday Party'.

The band's current live run hits London's O2 Arena this weekend, and to celebrate they've decided to share something new.

Work on new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is ongoing, with the group easing out another preview.

'The Birthday Party' opens amid twinkling production, matching digital elements against plucked banjo and xylophone.

There's a sweet innocence to it, punctuated by some moments of darkness:

"We were gonna go to the Pinegrove show / You didn't know about all the weird stuff so / We just left it..."

Speaking to Apple Music's Beats 1, singer Matty Healy said of the song:

"It's one of the things I'm most proud of. I mean it's taken us like, it's not taken us a year but when we started making [the record] like a year ago, it was one of the first things for it."

Tune in now.

