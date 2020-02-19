The 1975 Share Subdued New Single 'The Birthday Party' Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Check it out now...



*The 1975* have shared their new single 'The Birthday Party'.



The band's current live run hits London's O2 Arena this weekend, and to celebrate they've decided to share something new.



Work on new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is ongoing, with the group easing out another preview.



'The Birthday Party' opens amid twinkling production, matching digital elements against plucked banjo and xylophone.



There's a sweet innocence to it, punctuated by some moments of darkness:



"We were gonna go to the Pinegrove show / You didn't know about all the weird stuff so / We just left it..."



Speaking to Apple Music's Beats 1, singer Matty Healy said of the song:



"It's one of the things I'm most proud of. I mean it's taken us like, it's not taken us a year but when we started making [the record] like a year ago, it was one of the first things for it."



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Check it out now...*The 1975* have shared their new single 'The Birthday Party'.The band's current live run hits London's O2 Arena this weekend, and to celebrate they've decided to share something new.Work on new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is ongoing, with the group easing out another preview.'The Birthday Party' opens amid twinkling production, matching digital elements against plucked banjo and xylophone.There's a sweet innocence to it, punctuated by some moments of darkness:"We were gonna go to the Pinegrove show / You didn't know about all the weird stuff so / We just left it..."Speaking to Apple Music's Beats 1, singer Matty Healy said of the song:"It's one of the things I'm most proud of. I mean it's taken us like, it's not taken us a year but when we started making [the record] like a year ago, it was one of the first things for it."Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly 'likes being in charge' Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly 'likes being in charge' The actress has revealed daughter is her "little helper" and has helped "organise everything" in the nursery they've put together for Jenna's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12Published 8 minutes ago Jim Cramer's Investing Rule 18: Be Flexible Action Alerts Plus portfolio manager and TheStreet's founder Jim Cramer has learned a lot over his 30+ years of investing. So he created a list of 25 Rules for Investing that can help you avoid the.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:34Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this John RT @ClashMagazine: .@the1975's new single 'The Birthday Party' is driven by a subdued sense of bliss, punctuated by moments of darkness: "… 46 minutes ago CLASH .@the1975's new single 'The Birthday Party' is driven by a subdued sense of bliss, punctuated by moments of darknes… https://t.co/dUeYYQNdtl 2 hours ago