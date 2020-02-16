Global  

'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp responds after rapper Pop Smoke reportedly killed at home she owns

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp has responded to the recent tragic news that there was a fatal shooting at one of her homes in California.
News video: Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion 00:45

 Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband...
The Wrap

Rising rap star Pop Smoke fatally shot in LA home, police say

When officers arrived at the $2.5 million home, they found the 20-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, with gunshot wounds.
Newsday Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Taylor McCain♌ RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly H… 4 minutes ago

