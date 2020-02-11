Global  

Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' in Subway - Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
There’s a singer going wildly viral online – and it’s all due to a social media prank. British content creator Kevin Freshwater uploaded a fun video of himself asking strangers to finish the lyrics to songs, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born song “Shallow,” and one singer featured in the clip [...]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station

Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station 01:16

 Move over Lady Gaga, a new star has been born.

