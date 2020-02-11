Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' in Subway - Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video)
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () There’s a singer going wildly viral online – and it’s all due to a social media prank. British content creator Kevin Freshwater uploaded a fun video of himself asking strangers to finish the lyrics to songs, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born song “Shallow,” and one singer featured in the clip [...]
Lady Gaga is givin' us a million reasons to change up our brows. On Wednesday, the "Shallow" singer gave her 39 million followers a closer look at her bleached... E! Online Also reported by •PinkNews •Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this
c RT @JustJared: A singer is going totally viral on social media for her rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's #Shallow in a subway sta… 7 hours ago
Anette Fekete Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ in Subway – Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video) https://t.co/eUtx98WQSD via @JustJared9 hours ago
Maurizio Glovia Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' in Subway - Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video) https://t.co/LrmDk9gxzI 15 hours ago
Gospel Music Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' in Subway - Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video) 19 hours ago
Shatta Bandle Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ in Subway – Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video)… https://t.co/uFFTwfxG3f 19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ in Subway – Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video)… https://t.co/14vuE8nZZ0 19 hours ago
Global Connect+ Singer Goes Viral for Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ in Subway – Meet Charlotte Awbery! (Video)… https://t.co/yvt6RBUBUL 19 hours ago
JustJared.com A singer is going totally viral on social media for her rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's #Shallow in a s… https://t.co/RMDGtptcYO 19 hours ago