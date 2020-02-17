Global  

'Sex & The City' Star Chris Noth & Wife Tara Wilson Welcome Their Second Child - See the First Photo!

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Chris Noth is a father once again! The 65-year-old Sex & The City star and 37-year-old actress wife Tara Wilson welcomed a second child, a son named Keats Noth, on Tuesday (February 18), they happily announced on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Noth The couple already have a 12-year-old son, Orion [...]
