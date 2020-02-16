Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > There's Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

There's Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

Just Jared Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially no longer be senior members of the royal family beginning on March 31 – marking the end of their official royal duties. The couple announced their intention to step down back in January, and it looks like it’s finally happening for them. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down [Video]Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down

Princess Diana’s designer friend Paul Costelloe says he believes she would have supported her son’s decision. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published

Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand [Video]Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word &quot;royal&quot; in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Daily Mail reports the Queen has banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using "royal" in their Sussex title

Since Sussexit was confirmed last month, much speculation has focused on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be able to keep “Sussex Royal”...
Lainey Gossip

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Returning to Canada Together After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they were spotted making their way off of a private plane...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com There's Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Exit https://t.co/eNAlgWUcEa 35 minutes ago

yulissa_bent

𝕐𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝔹𝕖𝕟𝕥 🇨🇴 RT @JustJared: There has been an official update to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's royal exit - including the date they will no longer be c… 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle There’s Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit https://t.co/gft79TApEp https://t.co/Obh3BsN7ND 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian There’s Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit https://t.co/YnFR5hK9zY https://t.co/ZMEE8vHWgt 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ There’s Been a Major Update to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit https://t.co/UrgPf7aP0j https://t.co/9sT2RXO9hq 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com There has been an official update to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's royal exit - including the date they will no lo… https://t.co/5Y5dPyKE6z 1 hour ago

jackferd

Jack Keefe You typically see these types of tests reported on in network meta-analyses, often reporting no inconsistency, but… https://t.co/USsyzr0xdW 4 hours ago

Fakri_A7E

fakri ananda pratama @NokiaMobile It's the middle of the end of February but there hasn't been a major update of the latest Android 10 from Nokia 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.