Jenna Ortega, Rydel Lynch & More Step Out For 'Emma' Premiere

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jenna Ortega looks amazing while hitting the carpet at the premiere of Emma held at DGA Theater on Tuesday (February 18) in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old You actress was joined at the premiere by newly engaged Rydel Lynch. If you look closely enough, you can see her ring! Also in attendance were Rydel‘s sister-in-law Savannah, [...]
