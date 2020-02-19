Global  

Assange Lawyer Claims He Was Offered Pardon — White House Says It’s ‘A Total Lie’

Mediaite Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Assange Lawyer Claims He Was Offered Pardon — White House Says It’s ‘A Total Lie’A new claim from a lawyer for *Julian Assange* got a lot of attention — and skepticism — on Wednesday.
White House denies Trump offered pardon deal to Assange

"It is is a complete fabrication and a total lie," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.
CBS News

Julian Assange: Trump rejects claim that he offered WikiLeaks founder a pardon as 'total lie'

'Another indication that Trump's assault on the rule of law isn't new; it's been ongoing throughout his term,' says former Obama aide
Independent


