RedState Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Announces She’s an Amateur Porn Star Hoping to Get a Job as a Stripper in Nashville: ‘T… https://t.co/PdHhIoZwXJ 13 seconds ago 7️⃣Edoc2nrael7️⃣LaRPhIn7️⃣ RT @reallygraceful: Steven Spielberg's (adopted) daughter announces she's a porn star, and dad's proud... In the same interview, she spoke… 14 seconds ago TheGnome⚔️⭐⭐⭐ RT @BreitbartNews: Spielberg's adopted daughter Mikaela says she “just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my s… 1 minute ago Len Stone 🇺🇸🇭🇰🇮🇱 Steve, Kate, please give your daughter a trust fund... Director Steven Spielberg‘s Daughter Mikaela (Vandal Prince… https://t.co/aY7cJ3zmbh 1 minute ago welshlady RT @IrishMirror: Steven Spielberg's daughter announces she's a porn star - and dad supports career choice https://t.co/eYT2YjyjoO 3 minutes ago Patrick Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela opens up about 'abuse' by 'monsters' as she announces career as adult entertain… https://t.co/wDHhK6lbTm 4 minutes ago District 1 sad.. Director Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Announces Porn Career https://t.co/l9YdgcWrBs via @BreitbartNews 6 minutes ago