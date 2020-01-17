Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shemar Moore Close to Tears as He Mourns the Loss of His Mother

Shemar Moore Close to Tears as He Mourns the Loss of His Mother

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The 'Criminal Minds' actor pays tribute to his late mother Marylin who died after years of battling multiple sclerosis, calling her his 'best friend' and 'partner in crime.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Seek Killer After Long Island Mother Found Dead In Home [Video]Police Seek Killer After Long Island Mother Found Dead In Home

The Farmingdale community is at a loss to explain how and why 27-year-old mother Kelly Owen was found suffocated in her bed on their quiet, close-knit suburban street. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenationroar

thenationroar Shemar Moore Close to Tears as He Mourns the Loss of His Mother - https://t.co/E0Yi3Z5d7b 4 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Shemar Moore Close to Tears as He Mourns the Loss of His Mother https://t.co/nncA2jMc9x https://t.co/RiuNIq3aya 5 hours ago

AmyH_88

♡ 𝔸𝕞𝕪𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 ♡ Oh wow. Shemar Moore’s Instagram video has me close to tears. R.I.P Mama ❤️ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.