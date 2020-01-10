Kristen Stewart Has A Short Platinum Bob on 'Happiest Season' Set

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kristen Stewart is sporting a longer hairstyle on the set of Happiest Season on Wednesday afternoon (February 19) in Philadelphia, Penn. The 29-year-old actress was spotted wearing a double denim look while filming a few scenes for the movie along with Aubrey Plaza. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart The upcoming film [...] 👓 View full article

