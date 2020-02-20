Global  

Hannah Brown Probably Isn't Returning as 'The Bachelorette' Next Season For This Reason

Just Jared Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Is Hannah Brown taking on The Bachelorette again?! Not so fast… Rumors have been swirling that Hannah, 25, was going to be returning for season 15 of The Bachelorette for another shot at love, but a recent announcement might have nixed those rumors. Hannah has been confirmed for six additional tour stops with Dancing with [...]
