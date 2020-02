Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jenna Dewan is showing off her glittering engagement ring while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (February 19). The 39-year-old actress was seen heading to a doctor’s appointment and running a few errands in a cute striped dress that showed off her baby bump. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna [...] 👓 View full article