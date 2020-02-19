Global  

TikTok Unveils Family Safety Mode Amid Increasing Child-Privacy Concerns

Billboard.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
TikTok has unveiled Family Safety Mode, a new feature that allows parents and guardians of minor users to control screen time, police direct...
TikTok introduces parental controls with new ‘Family Safety Mode’ feature, launching first in U.K.

TikTok announced today the introduction of a new set of parental controls, called “Family Safety Mode,” designed to let parents set limits on their teenage...
TechCrunch

TikTok launches parental controls in the UK, no date for US rollout yet

The massively popular social media app TikTok has been under pressure on a number of privacy issues with one of them being children’s safety. Now the company...
9to5Mac


