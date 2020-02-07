Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Indian Express Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks [Video]Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is now running in theatres. Apart from the crackling chemistry of the pair that is evident in the trailers it also promises to be an exciting thriller also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES


Indian Express

World Famous Lover movie review and release LIVE UPDATES


Indian Express


Tweets about this

ramos4szn

Raghav RT @ieEntertainment: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about #Trance, starring #FahadhFaasil https://t.co/uCBF21zNZQ 25 minutes ago

CoAjith

Devotee On the fence about watching Trance? Watch the trailer of Fahadh's film https://t.co/W5xqaEx39w Trailer kandu. ഒന്നും മനസ്സിലായില്ല. 2 hours ago

CoAjith

Devotee On the fence about watching Trance? Watch the trailer of Fahadh's film https://t.co/W5xqaEx39w 2 hours ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #TranceMovie review and release: Fahadh Faasil delivers a solid and bold film https://t.co/bTb04iadqI 2 hours ago

moviesinsider

Movies Insider Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES : https://t.co/JpNTcZ8Ekr #trance #trancereview #nazriyanazim… https://t.co/HraY9GVejS 3 hours ago

moviesinsider

Movies Insider Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES : https://t.co/JpNTcZ8Ekr #trance #trancereview #nazriyanazim… https://t.co/egnbztuMkE 4 hours ago

moviesinsider

Movies Insider Trance movie review and release LIVE UPDATES : https://t.co/JpNTcZ8Ekr #trance #trancereview #nazriya… https://t.co/IC8cyLIhl0 5 hours ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #TranceMovie review and release: live updates of #FahadhFaasil starrer https://t.co/bTb04iadqI 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.