Billie Eilish breaks down at BRIT Awards

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Singer Billie Eilish broke down at the 2020 BRIT Awards after admitting that social media trolls had made her "feel hated". The American singer received the honour for Best International Female Artist from Spice Girl Mel C, after performing the new James Bond theme, No time to die, for the first time. Eilish told the star-studded...
News video: Billie Eilish breaks down during BRIT Awards acceptance speech

Billie Eilish breaks down during BRIT Awards acceptance speech 00:47

 Billie Eilish broke into tears of joy while accepting her International Female Solo Artist prize at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

