Ben Affleck quit The Batman fearing alcohol relapse

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Hollywood star Ben Affleck has revealed his reason for walking out of the upcoming DC superhero biggie, The Batman, despite having played the caped crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017). In a new interview, Affleck said his decision was driven by the fear that...
News video: Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ 01:14

 Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ Affleck recently sat down with ‘The New York Times’ to talk about why he left his acting and directing role in ‘The Batman.’ The film, which is slated to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021, was originally supposed to feature...

