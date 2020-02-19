Global  

Millie Bobby Brown Urges Fans to Adopt Kindness in Reflective 16th Birthday Post

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
When celebrating her milestone, the 'Stranger Things' star gets candid about dealing with pain and insecurity caused by inappropriate comments and unnecessary insults.
0
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny

Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny 01:17

 Millie Bobby Brown Opens up About ‘Pain and Insecurity’ Caused by Public Scrutiny Brown took to Instagram on her birthday (Feb. 19) to reflect on her past few years in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star posted a video montage of various harmful headlines about her, as well as paparazzi videos...

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Millie Bobby Brown Urges Fans to Adopt Kindness in Reflective 16th Birthday Post https://t.co/fcPdNtjR15 https://t.co/qQJFKDr4pR 3 hours ago

