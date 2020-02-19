Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in Hollywood Hills home; masked gunman sought

Rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in Hollywood Hills home; masked gunman sought

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed on Wednesday in a rented multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, and police said they were searching for several suspects, at least one whom was armed and wearing a mask during the incident.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion 02:34

 Rap artist Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning. Tina Patel reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills shooting


Indian Express

American rapper Pop Smoke shot dead

American rapper and songwriter Pop Smoke died at an age of 20 after being shot at on Wednesday morning. According to Hollywood Reporter, several masked men broke...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

2020BOiS

YANGGANGISH(TUMYBOI) RT @BlackySpeakz: Bro wtf.. Another rapper shot dead? I’m truly lost for words. Rest In Peace to Pop Smoke. The man just got in the game to… 8 seconds ago

abayomiii_

m.u.s.t.y👽 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery https://t.co/4heONMx7TH 19 seconds ago

Nuria2407

Nuria RT @gregginaintez: WTF?! Rising Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead in L.A. – Rolling Stone #PopSmoke #Pop_Smoke https://t.co/HASF96po4b 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.