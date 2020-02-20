Global  

Seerat Kapoor: Don't be fooled by Rana Daggubati's exterior

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Actress Seerat Kapoor says actor Rana Daggubati, who presents her Telugu film Krishna And His Leela, is her dear friend and that people should not be fooled by his imposing physique. "Rana is a very dear friend of mine, with a personality that holds the room together. Don't be fooled by his exterior. It is actually sensitivity...
