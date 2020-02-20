Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alaya F dazzles in a flowy purple gown at an awards function; see photos

Alaya F dazzles in a flowy purple gown at an awards function; see photos

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Newcomer Alaya F's Bollywood career has taken a turn for the best thanks to her debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya has proved herself to be not only a gifted actress, but also an up and coming style icon.

Recently, at a red carpet event of an awards ceremony in Mumbai, Alaya F dazzled onlookers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.