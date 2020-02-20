Alaya F dazzles in a flowy purple gown at an awards function; see photos

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Newcomer Alaya F's Bollywood career has taken a turn for the best thanks to her debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya has proved herself to be not only a gifted actress, but also an up and coming style icon.



Recently, at a red carpet event of an awards ceremony in Mumbai, Alaya F dazzled onlookers... 👓 View full article

