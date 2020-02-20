Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kanye West for Enjoying Chicken While She's Flaunting Her Curves

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star takes to Instagram to share a series of photos from the married couple's visit to the Jean Paul Gaultier atelier in Paris, France. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Kim and Kanye get commemorative plaque after ordering in Paris KFC 01:08 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been given a commemorative plaque after visiting a branch of KFC in the French capital. According to a metallic plate fixed to one of the electronic ordering screens, the couple visited the fried chicken outlet on the corner of Boulevard de Strasbourg and...