Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kanye West for Enjoying Chicken While She's Flaunting Her Curves

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star takes to Instagram to share a series of photos from the married couple's visit to the Jean Paul Gaultier atelier in Paris, France.
News video: Kim and Kanye get commemorative plaque after ordering in Paris KFC

Kim and Kanye get commemorative plaque after ordering in Paris KFC 01:08

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been given a commemorative plaque after visiting a branch of KFC in the French capital. According to a metallic plate fixed to one of the electronic ordering screens, the couple visited the fried chicken outlet on the corner of Boulevard de Strasbourg and...

