Indian 2: Three die in an accident at the shooting spot

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Three persons of Indian 2 movie film unit died in an accident when a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan starring Indian 2 movie directed by S.Shankar is a sequel to the hit movie Indian that also featured the same actor.

The accident happened...
