Dichen Lachman joins Jurassic World 3 cast

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Nepal-born actor Dichen Lachman has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3.' The actor, who is popularly known for her television show 'Animal Kingdom' and the Netflix series 'Altered Carbon' is the latest cast member of the Colin Trevorrow-directed picture, reported Deadline."

The third film in the Jurassic World...
