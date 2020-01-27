Shay Mitchell Completely Broke Hospital Rules During Daughter's Birth

Shay Mitchell heads out to dinner in a soft blue look in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 19). The 32-year-old actress is in the Big Apple as part of the Pampered with Love campaign. Earlier in the day, Shay stopped by Strahan, Sara & Keke to chat about the campaign and make a [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Inside Shay Mitchell's Mediterranean-Inspired Home Actress Shay Mitchell welcomes Architectural Digest into her warm, Mediterranean-inspired, abode. Shay and interior designer Chad Wood explain all the most important elements that make up each room of.. Credit: Architectural Digest Duration: 14:58Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shay Mitchell Makes a 'Momfession' & Reveals She Broke Hospital Rules During Daughter's Birth Shay Mitchell keeps it super chic in a navy blue blazer while leaving Strahan, Sara & Keke in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 19). The 32-year-old...

Just Jared 1 hour ago



Shay Mitchell Thanks Daughter Atlas For Something Hilarious Shay Mitchell is thanking her daughter Atlas for something unexpected! The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a photo before heading out to an...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Alex Manes RT @justjaredjr: Find out how Shay Mitchell broke hospital rules just before giving birth to her daughter Atlas https://t.co/cnXKqRYNwj 17 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. Find out how Shay Mitchell broke hospital rules just before giving birth to her daughter Atlas https://t.co/cnXKqRYNwj 1 hour ago