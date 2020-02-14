Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg Take the Gloves Off: ‘Are You Trying to Say That I’m Dumb?’

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg Take the Gloves Off: ‘Are You Trying to Say That I’m Dumb?’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
It was a Midwestern Melee in the middle of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg traded sharp verbal blows. Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg have exceeded expectations for how well they’ve performed in the primary contest so far, outlasting competitors who had far better […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate 02:57

 Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday [Video]Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday

Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters [Video]2020 Dems make their pitches to Hispanic voters

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders made their case to Hispanic voters in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday on how they would support the Hispanic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In interview, Klobuchar, Steyer can’t name Mexican president

Democratic presidential hopefuls Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were stumped when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to name the Mexican president....
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsReuters

Klobuchar asks Buttigieg at debate: 'Are you trying to say that I'm dumb?'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Ind., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., exchanged fighting words at Wednesday night's Democratic debate after Klobuchar...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.