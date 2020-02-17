Bernie Sanders Defends His Supporters When Confronted By Buttigieg: I ‘Disown’ Anyone Engaging in ‘Ugly Remarks’
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Senator *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) fired back at former South Bend mayor *Pete Buttigieg*, on the debate stage Wednesday night, calling out his supporters who have made ugly remarks on Twitter (referred to as "Bernie Bros"). Senator *Elizabeth Warren* also joined in to take a swipe at Sanders over his supporters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned any of his supporters making “vicious personal attacks” against others. According to Politico, Nevada’s Culinary Union offered criticism over his Medicare for All proposal. Afterwards, two top union officials received threatening messages over the phone, email and...
The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..