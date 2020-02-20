Global  

Tabu to recreate ‘Ami Je Tomar’ for ‘BB2’?

Thursday, 20 February 2020
While the shoot is well underway, the latest rumours to come from the sets indicates that actress Tabu will be recreating the iconic Vidya Balan dance track ‘Ami Je Tomar’ from the 2007 film.
Tabu all set to recreate Vidya Balan's iconic 'Ami Je Tomar' dance sequence for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu is all set to join the star cast and recreate Vidya Balan's iconic Ami Je Tomar.
