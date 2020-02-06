Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team

Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team

E! Online Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Criminal Minds has come to an end, after one last battle with a horrifying unsub. Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley) has been haunting the BAU since season 13, slicing off women's faces...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale

Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale 00:25

 Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale Criminal Minds 15x10 "And in the End…" (Series Finale) - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale [Video]Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale

Criminal Minds 15x09 "Face Off" & 15x10 "And in the End…" Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published

Criminal Minds S15E08 Family Tree [Video]Criminal Minds S15E08 Family Tree

Criminal Minds 15x08 "Family Tree" Season 15 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Prentiss and J.J. are faced with important decisions to make about their futures as the BAU travels to Beaumont, Texas to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matthew Gray Gubler Says Goodbye To 'Criminal Minds' Ahead of Series Finale

Matthew Gray Gubler is saying goodbye to Criminal Minds in a touching debut. The 39-year-old actor, who has played Dr. Spencer Reid on the show since the start,...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

What's Next for the Cast of Criminal Minds?

It's time to say goodbye to the BAU. After 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, Criminal Minds is about to air its swan song, with its two-part series finale coming...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino ‘Criminal Minds’ Series Finale Recap: How Did CBS Drama End 15-Season Run? https://t.co/G3cKUUQHhU https://t.co/exFERZw8Fg 1 minute ago

DoritesA

Agustin, Aj RT @etnow: 🚨 SPOILER ALERT ‼️ #CriminalMinds has signed off after 15 season with an EMOTIONAL series finale that says goodbye to the BAU. 😭… 1 minute ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team https://t.co/KZG8WGIbSW https://t.co/nOA0jAQLnd 2 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours 'Criminal Minds' Showrunner Opens Up About the Series Finale: 'We Didn't Want it to End' https://t.co/hkPNpdCuFh https://t.co/nALxInAu1h 2 minutes ago

lemoonem

emily RT @JoeMantegna: A toast to the fans! Tonight is the 2 hour series finale of Criminal Minds! Grab some popcorn, a tissue and get ready for… 2 minutes ago

paletmg

riley THE SERIES FINALE OF CRIMINAL MINDS CAN’T AIR IF I DON’T WATCH IT 2 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw ‘Criminal Minds’: Why Shemar Moore Won’t Be Returning For The Series Finale https://t.co/jlXGZD2dcq via @HollywoodLife 2 minutes ago

RickeyBobby23

Abigail RT @enews: Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team https://t.co/EHKpvQXn1l 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.