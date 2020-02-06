Criminal Minds Series Finale Does Some Reminiscing Before Breaking Up the Team
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Criminal Minds has come to an end, after one last battle with a horrifying unsub. Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley) has been haunting the BAU since season 13, slicing off women's faces...
Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the end - Series Finale
Criminal Minds 15x10 "And in the End…" (Series Finale) - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. “The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by...
Matthew Gray Gubler is saying goodbye to Criminal Minds in a touching debut. The 39-year-old actor, who has played Dr. Spencer Reid on the show since the start,... Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com