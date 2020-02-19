Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber Insists He'd Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight: My Agility Is Insane

Justin Bieber Insists He'd Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight: My Agility Is Insane

AceShowbiz Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Labeling himself 'the Conor McGregor of entertainment', the 'Yummy' singer tells 'Carpool Karaoke' host James Corden that the 'Mission Impossible' star is 'not the guy you see in movies.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Chris Noth welcomes second son at age of 65, Justin Bieber defends claim he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight, and Chri

Trending: Chris Noth welcomes second son at age of 65, Justin Bieber defends claim he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight, and Chri 01:17

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid' [Video]Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid'

Justin Bieber Says Tom Cruise Fight Idea Was 'Stupid' The singer took to Twitter in June to challenge Cruise to a fist fight. But while appearing on 'Carpool Karaoke,' Bieber admitted it was a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise fight idea was 'stupid' [Video]Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise fight idea was 'stupid'

'Yummy' hitmaker Justin Bieber has admitted he was "being stupid" when he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber claims he'd beat Tom Cruise in a fight

Justin Bieber was riled up by James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, as the talk show host said he'd back Hollywood Tom Cruise to beat the singer in a fight. Bieber...
Mid-Day

Justin Bieber says he can beat Tom Cruise in a fight, calls himself 'the Conor McGregor of entertainment'

Justin Bieber is ready for a showdown.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Justin Bieber Insists He'd Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight: My Agility Is Insane https://t.co/ei6QiI0r9d https://t.co/D3HaggLRBV 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.