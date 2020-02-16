Global  

Chris Matthews to Amy Klobuchar on Pete Buttigieg Attacks: ‘Why Was He Pounding You?’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, in a post-debate interview Wednesday night with senator and 2020 Democratic candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), noted his surprise at the attacks on her which came from former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg — asking the senator, “Why was he pounding you?” The segment began with Matthews asking Klobuchar about the attack from rival […]
