Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders and Warren, Bills Their Ideas as Communism: Best Way To Get Trump Re-Elected

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg aimed at Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Wednesday night over their policy proposals, which he billed as “communism,” and argued that nominating them would be the easiest way to get President Donald Trump re-elected. The exchange began with Sanders defending his tax policies […]
 From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...

